Mode Global (LON:MODE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.00

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 149677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.25 ($0.27).

The firm has a market cap of £18.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.73.

In other news, insider Edward Richard Ambrose Walker- Morecroft purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £2,850 ($3,766.35).

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

