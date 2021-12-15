MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded at Citigroup

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $190.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $159.60 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.27 and its 200 day moving average is $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.