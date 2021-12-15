Mitie Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40 (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MTO opened at GBX 60.10 ($0.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £858.21 million and a P/E ratio of 16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.09. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.50 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 79 ($1.04).

MTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 79 ($1.04) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.22) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.22) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

