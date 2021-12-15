Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $392.84

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for $392.84 or 0.00801023 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $19.36 million and $84,611.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.47 or 0.08232692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00078333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,032.25 or 0.99980254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002616 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 49,283 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

