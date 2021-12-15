Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.21

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $160.21 and traded as low as $136.06. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $138.88, with a volume of 416,203 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $157,078.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

