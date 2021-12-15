MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 65,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 638,153 shares.The stock last traded at $37.88 and had previously closed at $38.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

