Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS MICR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221. Micron Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43.
About Micron Solutions
