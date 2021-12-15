Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Update

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MICR traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221. Micron Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.43.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications.

