Michael H. Mclamb Sells 700 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZO. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 248.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 20.4% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

