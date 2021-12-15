Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $86.80

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 947985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.17).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTRO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £149.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.