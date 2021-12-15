Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $86.80

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.15), with a volume of 947985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.40 ($1.17).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTRO shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.08) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £149.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 109.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.

About Metro Bank (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

