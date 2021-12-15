Method Finance Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $334,578.39 and approximately $55.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Method Finance Coin Profile

Method Finance (CRYPTO:MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

