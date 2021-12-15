Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Tops $5.49 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $366,875.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $5.49 or 0.00011413 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000104 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

