Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 74.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 91,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,134,000 after buying an additional 39,286 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,625,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,345,338 shares of company stock valued at $453,727,691. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.41. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

