Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Up to $28.45

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.45, but opened at $29.61. Merus shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 2,407 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,129,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Merus by 15.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

