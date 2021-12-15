Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 222.6% in the second quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 95,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.77 and its 200-day moving average is $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $271.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

