Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Radian Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,691,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,642,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Radian Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,555,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,611,000 after acquiring an additional 36,702 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Radian Group by 47.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,899,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Radian Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 23.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,098,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,436,000 after acquiring an additional 976,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.10.

In related news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RDN stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.26.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

