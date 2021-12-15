Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $239,000 in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,967,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,925,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total value of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $115.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.01. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

