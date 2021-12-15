Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires Shares of 5,352 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,352 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 203.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.56 and a beta of 3.20. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,514 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

