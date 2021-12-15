Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR opened at $307.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.96 and a 200 day moving average of $298.98. The company has a market cap of $219.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

