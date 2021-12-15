Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $138.45 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.