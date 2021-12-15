Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after acquiring an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,259,741,000 after acquiring an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,389,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,399,916,000 after purchasing an additional 99,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $402.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $419.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.53 and its 200 day moving average is $343.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.