Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.13. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

