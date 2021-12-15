Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $3,480,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 78,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

