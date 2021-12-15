Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,048 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 233.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,935 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,258,000 after purchasing an additional 950,247 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13,049.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 512,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,483,000 after purchasing an additional 508,260 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

VRSK stock opened at $224.80 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,428 shares of company stock worth $73,735,528 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

