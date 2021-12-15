Meridian Network Price Hits $0.0178 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $194,578.02 and approximately $84.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.00393876 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00010101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000858 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.81 or 0.01324288 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.