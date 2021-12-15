Meme Price Reaches $409.51 on Major Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00274193 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010123 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008393 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003199 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015734 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

