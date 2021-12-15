Meme (MEME) Price Hits $409.51

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meme alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.47 or 0.00272428 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009993 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008338 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003027 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014750 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000173 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.