Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

MLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.83. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

