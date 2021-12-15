Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 800 ($10.57) price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGGT. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.57) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meggitt currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 631 ($8.34).
MGGT opened at GBX 737 ($9.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 742.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 649.41. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 383.10 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.18).
Meggitt Company Profile
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
