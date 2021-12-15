Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Arni Thomas Johannson Sells 700,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at C$301,320.

MGA opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$83.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.90.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

