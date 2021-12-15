Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Arni Thomas Johannson Sells 700,000 Shares

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Arni Thomas Johannson sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$195,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,080,000 shares in the company, valued at C$301,320.
MGA opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.28. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of C$83.48 million and a P/E ratio of 4.90.
Mega Uranium Company Profile
