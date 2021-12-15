Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medivir AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MVRBF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS MVRBF remained flat at $$1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. Medivir AB has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.42.

About Medivir AB (publ)

Medivir AB (publ) researches, develops, and sells pharmaceuticals primarily for the treatment of oncology. The company markets Xerclear for use in the treatment of labial herpes under the Zoviduo name; and simeprevir. It develops Remetinostat, which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, as well as in phase II clinical trial for treating basal cell carcinoma.

