Mechanical Technology (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.39

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:MKTY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $12.77. Mechanical Technology shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 87,500 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mechanical Technology by 2,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mechanical Technology by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mechanical Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soluna Holdings, Inc through its subsidiaries engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of test and measurement instruments and systems that use an array of technologies to solve complex, real world applications in numerous industries including manufacturing, electronics, semiconductor, solar, commercial and military aviation, automotive, and data storage.

