McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 102,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 49,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $173.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.