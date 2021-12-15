McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of McCormick have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been grappling with higher costs stemming from the pandemic. Management expects to incur pandemic-led costs of nearly $60 million during fiscal 2021. McCormick is also seeing broad-based inflation in raw and packaging materials as well as transportation costs. Further, the company is bearing the brunt of supply chain bottlenecks. That said, management is on track to counter the inflationary pressure through various pricing and cost-saving actions. McCormick is benefiting from a sustained shift to consumers’ at-home consumption, which is above pre-pandemic levels. Impressive recovery from away-from-home customers is yielding. These were reflected in third-quarter fiscal 2021 results with sales beating the consensus mark and increasing year over year.”

MKC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE MKC opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

