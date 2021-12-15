Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the November 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 302,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.09. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MZDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

