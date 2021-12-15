Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $102.91 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

