Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $3,463,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

