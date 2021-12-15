MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Shares Down 7.6%

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 730 ($9.65) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.65). Approximately 64,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 181,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($10.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 20.82, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 816.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 937.14. The company has a market capitalization of £733.17 million and a PE ratio of -49.32.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

In other MaxCyte news, insider Richard Douglas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,112 ($14.70) per share, for a total transaction of £222,400 ($293,907.76).

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.