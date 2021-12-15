Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.70

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.68, with a volume of 436222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.19.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

