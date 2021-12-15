Mate Price Tops $0.0601 (MATE)

Mate (CURRENCY:MATE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Mate has a total market cap of $162,140.69 and $18,494.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mate has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One Mate coin can now be bought for about $0.0601 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.30 or 0.07939447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,162.16 or 1.00091973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00075959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052865 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mate Coin Trading

