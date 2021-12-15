Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Purchased by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 15.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares during the period. Masonite International makes up approximately 3.4% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $16,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $114.42 on Wednesday. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $92.76 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

