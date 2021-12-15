Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Raised by Ownership Capital B.V.

Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,861 shares during the quarter. Masimo makes up approximately 6.2% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V. owned approximately 3.64% of Masimo worth $544,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Masimo by 535.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Masimo by 51.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Masimo by 28.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MASI traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $278.22. 2,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,235. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

