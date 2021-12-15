Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $880,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,995,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $712.75.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $16.03 on Wednesday, hitting $654.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $615.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $602.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

