Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $801,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.33. 461,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,634,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

