Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 114.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758,899. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.37.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.