Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 19.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Zoetis by 86.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 497,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,736,000 after purchasing an additional 231,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.60. 16,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,446. The company has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.43 and its 200-day moving average is $203.24. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

