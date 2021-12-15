Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $14,090,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,428 shares of company stock worth $73,735,528 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

