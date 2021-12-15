Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.2% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $472.48. 4,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,728. The stock has a market cap of $113.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.73. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $481.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

