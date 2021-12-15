Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.06

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 54840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $9,875,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $8,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $718,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $84,703,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $93,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

