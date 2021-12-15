Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 13,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 65,642 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.76.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,210,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

