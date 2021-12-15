Mark White Purchases 25,000 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) Stock

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) insider Mark White acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £89,750 ($118,607.11).

Shares of LON:ASEI opened at GBX 347.39 ($4.59) on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 288 ($3.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($5.09). The stock has a market cap of £166.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 347.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

